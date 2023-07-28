Currency Notes With A Star Mark In The Number Panel Are Not Fake: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that banknotes that have star symbols are legal tender. Amid the confusion and rumours that currency with an asterisk or a star mark in the number panel is fake, RBI cleared that it is a symbol or can be seen as an identification of a replaced and reprinted banknote. This symbol is inserted in a banknote, which is a replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of banknotes.

The clarification comes even as the validity of these banknotes with this symbol became a subject of discussion on social media platforms. RBI shared a tweet and a press release on July 27, clearing up all the confusion. A banknote with the symbol of a star (*) is a legal banknote where it has been added between the prefix and serial number, they said. Details and answers to queries are also available on the official website of the RBI in FAQs on Indian Currency in Section B subset of question 9.

Reserve Bank of India clarifies on Star Series Banknoteshttps://t.co/BFBYLbH8Ao— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) July 27, 2023

https://m.rbi.org.in//Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=56103

One of the press releases from the RBI states that star banknotes were issued in 2016 for the first time, in Rs 500 notes. They also explained the reason behind this, stating that serially numbered packet banknotes that have defects and are detected at the printing stage are replaced with the same number, as every banknote comes with a unique serial number, which helps in maintaining the sequence of packets. Previously, when it was introduced in 2006 as a part of the Annual Policy Statement, a star (*)-marked banknote was printed on Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50 in the denominations of the Mahatma Gandhi Series 2005. In 2009, this initiative was extended to Rs 100 as well.

Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager, officially released a press note that clarifies every doubt related to the Star series banknotes.