Customers Save Rs 1,515 Crore in 2022 Using Discounts, Promo Codes, Offers: BigBasket Report

Online grocery platform BigBasket said Indians saved a total of Rs 1,515 crore using discounts, promo codes and offers in 2022. According to its annual BigRecap report for 2022, the company delivered more than 160 million orders in 55 cities this year and tomato was sold the most under its vegetable category.

BigBasket sold about 750 million products, and the most orders came from Karnataka. The Tata-owned company served a total of 8.5 million households enabled by a fleet of 35,565 delivery partners.

Customers placed most orders between 7 pm and 9 pm, and the company at its busiest day delivered 580,000 orders in a single day, according to a Business Standard report quoting the BigRecap report for 2022.

Dhaniya or coriander also turned out to be a popular item with the online grocer delivering around 400 kg of the leafy herb at its lowest price of Rs 2 per 100 grams. A total of 397,708 diapers were also delivered this year.

Recently, the grocer raised $200 million in funding and is looking to go public by 2025. Bigbasket last year announced its foray into offline retail with the opening of a new technology-driven, self-service ‘Fresho’ store in Bengaluru. The launch is part of the company’s vision to open 200 physical outlets pan India by 2023 and 800 by 2026, a statement said.

