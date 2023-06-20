Cyclone Biparjoy: Policybazaar Launches Helpline To Address Insurance-Related Concerns

As different regions of India continue to grapple with destruction caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, Policybazaar, one of India’s largest insurance marketplaces, has announced the launch of its dedicated helpline to guide people regarding insurance-related concerns.

The helpline will remain open to all 24*7 - irrespective of whether the policy has been bought from Policybazaar or not - till June 30 2023.

The company said that Policybazaar’s service line aims to help people navigate through their loss and claims with dedicated guidance.

Policybazaar Helpline Number For Cyclone Biparjoy

As the cyclone continues to impact different parts of the country, Policybazaar’s helpline will help people through this situation and well beyond till June 30th. They need to call up the helpline number - 0124-6735010 - and state their concerns to Policybazaar executives.

Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said, “Ever since Cyclone Biparjoy struck, the widespread devastation has been a nation-wide concern. Claims assistance is a crucial part of insurance and we understand that it becomes all the more important at a time like this."

“We want to extend our support to people in these difficult times and help make the claims process for them as seamless as possible. Our thoughts are with everyone battling this situation. Policybazaar’s helpline staff is available 24*7 and committed to help people wade through this storm," Singh added.