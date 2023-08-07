Cyrus Poonawalla Group Appoints Former HDFC CEO Keki Mistry As Strategic Advisor

The Cyrus Poonawalla Group has announced the appointment of Keki Mistry as the strategic advisor to all of Adar Poonawalla’s financial services companies. Cyrus Poonawalla Group, headquartered in Pune, has business interests in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, finance, sustainable energy, hospitality real estate, and aviation sectors.

Keki Mistry formerly served as HDFC Limited’s vice chairman and chief executive officer. He was a member of the team that built HDFC into a housing finance behemoth over four decades. Since 2010, he has served as HDFC’s CEO and vice chairman. He joined HDFC Bank as an additional and non-executive director (non-independent) on June 30, following the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank. In addition, he served as the non-executive chairman of HDFC Ergo General Insurance.

“To begin with, Keki’s unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the Indian financial services sector will act as the perfect sounding board for all financial services business management teams to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility,” Adar Poonawalla said while welcoming Keki Mistry on board.

In 1966, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla created the Serum Institute of India, which is presently run by CEO Adar Poonawalla and is the country’s leading biotech enterprise and the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. In addition, Poonawalla Fincorp, Poonawalla Clean Energy, and investments in hospitality and real estate are among the group’s diverse enterprises.

In 2011, Adar founded the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which focuses on healthcare, education, clean water, sanitation, and environmental activities.