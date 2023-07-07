DA Hike Update: THESE 2 States Hike DA For State Govt Employees, Details Here

In a year when Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are going to polls, the states have announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for their employees. The Chhattisgarh government has hiked DA for its employees by about 5 per cent, while Rajasthan has raised its DA from 396 per cent to 412 per cent based on the 5th Pay Commission.

In Chhattisgarh, the DA has been hiked by 5 per cent to 38 per cent. It will cost about Rs 1,000 crore a year to the state exchequer. The move will benefit about 3.80 lakh employees.

In October 2022, Chhattisgarh had also increased DA by 5 per cent to 33 per cent.

In Rajasthan, the state government employees and pensioners will get higher DA from January 2023, based on the 5th Pay Commission. The DA and DR have been hiked from 396 per cent to 412 per cent for state government employees and pensioners.

Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA), making the DA on par with that offered to central government employees.

Apart from this, the Odisha government also recently announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners. The DA for employees and pensioners has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. The increased DA will be applicable with retrospective effect from January 23 this year and the employees will receive the amount with their June salary.

Last month, Karnataka also hiked DA by 4 per cent with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. The DA in Karnataka has been increased from 31 per cent to 35 per cent.

Before that, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh also announced their salary hikes for their government employees and pensioners.

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely

The Centre is also likely to hike dearness allowance (DA) next month, July 2023, thus raising their salaries, according to media reports. The DA hike is likely to be 3-4 per cent, to compensate central government employees and pensioners for rising prices.

The DA is hiked twice a year — January and July. The last hike was announced in March 2023, which became effective from January 1, 2023. In the hike, the DA was raised by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.

Now, according to the reports, the central government might decide to hike DA by 4 per cent, following which the DA will increase to 46 per cent.