DDA To Open Registration For Phase 4 Housing Scheme, 5,500 Flats Up For Grabs

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin the online registration procedure for 5,500 units as part of its Phase IV housing programme on June 30. There are flats in Jasola, Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela, as well as flats for the low-income group and the Economically Weaker Section. There will be a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000. According to a report in the Times of India, the DDA will shortly reveal specifics regarding the process. Here are a few things that you can not miss about the same.

According to the research, the costs of flats under the DDA’s Phase IV housing project range from Rs 10 lakh for EWS to Rs 2.46 crore for HIG.

EWS flats will cost approximately Rs 10-13 lakh, LIG flats around Rs 15-30 lakh, MIG flats between Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1.45 crore, and HIG flats between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.46 crore, including

the booking amount.

Even though the flats are part of the DDA’s unsold inventory, the authority is offering them on a first-come, first-served basis for the first time, and they are all freehold properties.

Interested apartment purchasers would be given a 4-5-day window to tour sample flats at each site and book their preferred unit through a soon-to-be-launched web portal.

The booking fee will range from Rs 50,000 for EWS to Rs 10 lakh for HIG.

Following payment of the booking fee, the DDA will issue a demand letter with a 60-day window for payment of the flat cost without interest and another 30 days with interest, according to the article.

To qualify for EWS, a person must submit an income certificate stating that the family’s gross pay is less than Rs 10 lakh per year, according to an official.

The DDA has 13,000 unsold units, and 5,500 flats under the Phase IV housing project.

The DDA will also relax the application conditions to attract more purchasers who wish to acquire units.

The DDA will issue “first-time" online system-generated demand letters as soon as the payment is received.