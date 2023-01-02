Deepinder Goyal Turns Delivery Boy As Zomato Clocks Record Numbers on New Year’s Eve

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turned delivery executive for the online food delivery platform on New Year’s Eve. Turning into the company’s foot soldier for the eve, Goyal delivered multiple orders the first of which was interestingly at the company’s office. Tweeting a picture of himself out delivering the order, he tweeted, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!" Goyal also updated his Twitter bio to read “delivery boy Zomato and blinkit."

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

The Zomato CEO delivered three more orders on a hectic day before returning to the officer. Goyal revealed one of the orders that he delivered was to an elderly couple celebrating their new year’s eve with their grandchildren.

Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren ♥️— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

With new year’s celebrations in full swing, Zomato had a hectic day. Deepinder Goyal claimed that the orders were not “slowing down". In another tweet, he said that the orders delivered by the company on December 31 alone were more than the combined orders in the first 3 years of our food delivery service. “Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service," Goyal’s tweet read.

Live tweeting the events for the day, Deepinder Goyal claimed the company had surpassed the numbers from last New Year’s Eve by 6:30 PM on December 31, 2022. “45% up since the last year, so far! Seem like we will hit crazy milestones today. If we manage to stay alive. Nervous," he tweeted.

45% up since the last year, so far!!Seem like we will hit crazy milestones today. IF we manage to stay alive. Nervous AF. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Zomato had deliver over 2 million orders on December 31, 2021. The final numbers for this New Year’s Eve are yet to be made public by the company.

New Year’s Eve also brought a hectic day for Zomato’s rival Swiggy. The company’s CEO Sriharsh Majesty, in a tweet, claimed that Swiggy had delivered over 1.3 million orders by 6:33 PM on December 31. Apart from the orders for food, the company’s grocery delivery unit, Instamart, also witnessed a good number.

The party is already off to a fast start - we have already delivered over 1.3 million orders and counting. Our fleet & restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable. Pro-tip: order early to beat the rush! 😉 pic.twitter.com/KkMKewg6UL— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2022

The good business on the last day of 2022 brings some positive news for Swiggy and Zomato after both companies made to the headlines for laying off employees.

