Delhi Development Authority's New Housing Scheme To Allow Merger Of 2 Flats

A new housing programme has been launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to provide 5,500 homes to the people. Online applications have started for flats in this scheme. And so far, 4,000 people have applied. This time, DDA is giving a unique choice to individuals. By purchasing two apartments side by side, anyone can expand their home under this new plan. If someone feels that their house is small and does not have enough space, they can buy two flats and join them together.

According to reports, DDA shared that this new scheme is a ‘First Come, First Serve’ policy. It will also be permitted for individuals to remove the door from the common wall of two flats that are adjacent to one another. This will connect both flats and create the space according to their wishes. This facility is available in flats in every segment. A person who has a flat booked under the previous DDA scheme can also book the flat next to him under the new scheme. Additionally, they will have the option to combine the two flats but they have to get permission from the DDA to merge two flats.

It is believed that DDA has changed its rules to sell Low Income Group (LIG ) flats. One BHK flats built in Narela, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram and Rohini are less liked by the people because of their small sizes. As a result, it is anticipated that interest will rise with the new policy of two apartments being connected.

DDA launched the new housing scheme to sell 40 to 50 built-up High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Narela and Dwarka, 1,760 LIG flats in Rohini, Loknayak Puram and Siraspur, and over 900 EWS flats in Narela. The price of flats in Rohini has been kept in the range of Rs 14.15 lakh to Rs 41.11 lakh, in Loknayak Puram, Rs 27.5 lakh to Rs 28.5 lakh, and Siraspur, Rs 17.5 lakh to Rs 17.75 lakh.

To apply for the housing scheme, one needs to visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), www.dda.org.in. They need to fill out the online application form with all their personal information, contact details, income and the type of flat they want.