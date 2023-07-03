Delhi Metro Launches App To Buy Mobile QR Tickets

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched an application for passengers to book their mobile QR tickets online. The application will provide passengers with a QR code after they book their tickets through the app, which they can scan at the metro station.

Dr Vikash Kumar launched the application with the name DMRC Travel. It is launched solely for passengers’ convenience and quick ticket generation. It has been ensured that the mobile QR tickets system will be flexible by keeping multiple payment options like UPI, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets.

It will encourage minimal waiting in queues or at ticket counters. Android users can book QR tickets through the mobile app, and it will soon be launched for iOS users. The officials stated, “Passengers can now purchase tickets directly from their smartphones using this new mobile App, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in lines."

The app will also allow users to plan travel, recharge their smart cards, use a fare calculator and get station information. It will also provide passengers with information on routes and interchangeable stations, followed by transaction history and rebooking tickets from the same origin-destination station for a return journey.

To book your tickets, download and install the application. Create an account. Select the ‘Buy ticket’ option and click on the required information, like the origin station. There will be several options for the information provided, like the number of tickets, price and journey time. Complete the process with your payment, and the QR ticket will be generated.

The motive is to provide a hustle-free, fast mode of ticketing and a cashless method to its passengers. Though the challenging setup for DMRC is now to fix the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, as these are already in place. The application portrays DMRC’s dedication and commitment towards its passengers, making it a comfortable journey. The authorities have requested that passengers download the application and utilise its benefits and features.