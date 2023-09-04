Delhi Metro To Sell Special Tourist Smart Cards During G20 Summit

Preparations are in full swing in New Delhi for the 2023 G20 summit to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan to be held later this week. It is not just the first G20 summit to be held in India but also the first time that the summit is being hosted by a South Asian country.

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also fully prepared for the summit. In anticipation of a potential rise in the number of passengers using the Delhi Metro during this time, the metro system will offer the Tourist Smart Card for purchase between September 4 and September 13 at dedicated counters located at 36 metro stations.

According to officials, there will be two types of Tourist Smart Cards, the first of which will have a one-day validity and the second will have a three-day validity. With these cards, commuters will be able to ride the metro “unlimited times".

A senior official claimed that although Tourist Smart Cards are frequently sold, a special counter has been put up to sell them in anticipation of the G20 summit. They will go on sale starting on Monday, September 4 for the following ten days. He added that after arriving in Delhi, these specialised counters will facilitate G20 delegates and foreign guests who may be interested in visiting major tourist attractions.

According to DMRC, a card with a one-day validity would cost Rs 200, while a card with a three-day validity will cost Rs 500, plus a Rs 50 security deposit. Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg and Supreme Court metro stations are among the 36 stations where special kiosks would be set up for the sale of these cards, the DMRC said.

Apart from this, traffic will be completely shut off at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT and Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro stations as per an order by the Delhi Metro Police.