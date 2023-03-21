CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi-NCR, Top 5 Cities May See Slow Office Space Leasing Demand In 2023, Says Report

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 17:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Gross office space leasing rose to 50.3 million square feet in 2022 across six cities from 32.9 million square feet in the previous year on better demand. (Representative image)

Gross office space leasing rose to 50.3 million square feet in 2022 across six cities from 32.9 million square feet in the previous year on better demand. (Representative image)

The report said that in an optimistic scenario, India's office sector is likely to see about 35-38 million square feet of gross leasing in 2023.

Leasing of office space across six major cities may fall by 25-30 per cent this calendar year to 35-38 million square feet on subdued demand, according to Colliers India and FICCI report.

Gross office space leasing rose to 50.3 million square feet in 2022 across six cities from 32.9 million square feet in the previous year on better demand, said ‘Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Office Sector - 2023′ report.

These six cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The report said that in an optimistic scenario, India’s office sector is likely to see about 35-38 million square feet of gross leasing in 2023.

The consultant expects that the economic headwinds would ease and not cause a significant dent to overall occupiers’ confidence.

It expects a significant increase in leasing in the latter half of this year with corporates likely to close leasing decisions that were put on hold temporarily.

On the contrary, the Colliers-FICCI report pointed out that in a pessimistic scenario, the impact of economic headwinds would be prolonged, delaying a recovery in demand.

In the optimistic scenario, Colliers expects 2023 leasing to 30-33 million square feet at a gross level.

The report suggested that while the office market in 2023 looks uncertain currently, it might bounce back with relative ease despite the global headwinds and other externalities.

Leasing activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the year, led by global capability centres, BFSI companies and startups with sound business models, the report said.

“The growth in traditional and flex spaces has been robust in 2022 as occupiers were more upbeat about leasing space and expanding their footprint. In 2023, despite the office market being riddled with uncertainty, the office sector is poised for growth, provided the economic environment remains bright," news agency PTI quoted Peush Jain, managing director (office services) at Colliers India, as saying.

During 2023, the report said that a relative slowdown is expected in overall traction especially from the tech sector due to the ongoing layoffs triggered by slower external demand.

However, leasing by flex, engineering and BFSI companies are expected to remain resilient, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

