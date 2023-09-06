Delhi Trio's Journey From Engineering Graduates To Bakery Business Tycoons Is Winning Hearts Online

Startups, over the past decade, are making a global impact, with companies like Uber, Flipkart, and Paytm thriving in India successfully. The Indian government supports entrepreneurial ventures with various schemes. Success often hinges on the right idea, as exemplified by three engineering friends who launched an online bakery in 2010. With an initial investment of Rs 2 Lakhs, they now oversee two highly successful startups, each generating crores in turnover. Their story underscores the entrepreneurial spirit driving India’s startup ecosystem.

Three friends - Himanshu Chawla, Shari Sehgal and Suman Patra - studied engineering courses at Netaji Subhas University of Technology in Dwarka, Delhi. The trio launched their first company FlowerAura in 2010. It was an online flower, cake and personalised gifting company. They started this startup from the basement of their house in Gurugram. At the time of launch, the company had only one employee who looked after the customer service and operation and delivery of the product. The turnover for the first year of this company was Rs 10 lakh.

FlowerAura has grown manifold over the years achieving a turnover of Rs 60 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22. It now has a workforce of 120 people who are regulating the business.

After the success of FlowerAura, the trio launched another brand named Bakingo under the newly registered company Bake Wish Pvt Ltd in 2016. This startup aimed to fill the gap in the bakery business in India.

“Bakery business in India has traditionally been a more localized experience, almost like a boutique, that might serve the best product, yet fails to scale up with outlets at multiple locations," said Himanshu Chawala as quoted by Mint.

This company delivers premium-quality cakes online through Swiggy and Zomato. The bakeries running in the cities offer 5-10 varieties of cakes whereas Bakingo offers over 500 varieties of the same. The company’s delivery time is 2 hours for each city if the palace is located within 8 - 10 km range from their outlet.

In 2021-22, Bakingo has achieved a huge turnover of Rs 75 crore. It now has over 500 employees working in the company. Bakingo makes cakes ranging from hundreds to thousands of rupees. Today, Bakingo is among the top 3 bakeries in Delhi NCR, as claimed by the founders.