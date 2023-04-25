Money Matters: Study Uncovers Financial Habits Of Delhi's Working Women

Nearly half of the working women in Delhi (47%) find it difficult to keep a regular track of their expenses, while more than 1/3rd (37%) of working women are either not aware or have never been able to check their credit score. These are a few of the findings of the 5th edition of the ‘Working Stree‘ survey report released by IndiaLends, an online marketplace for personal loans and credit cards.

The report revealed that women in Delhi have a unique approach towards financial independence and decision-making. The survey was conducted online in February 2023 and covered 10,000+ working women in the 21-65 age group residing in top metro, tier-1 and tier-2 cities, with about 10% residing in Delhi-NCR.

Household Income Contribution

The survey found that 2/3rd of working women in Delhi (67%) actively contribute towards their household expenses, with nearly 1/3rd of these women (31%), contributing over half of their income to their household.

On a national level, more than 70% of working women contribute to household expenses. Additionally, for working women in Delhi, ‘financial freedom’ has been the biggest motivation to work, followed by the desire to be valuable and have self-confidence. Nationally, women echoed the same reasons, followed by the need to support family needs.

The survey also revealed that 32% of working women in Delhi find making financial decisions with regard to savings and investments a bit complex. This is in line with the national trend, where many women rely on the guidance of their father, brother, or husband when making financial decisions.

Gaurav Chopra, founder and CEO, IndiaLends, said, “While it is encouraging to see that nearly two-thirds of women in Delhi have checked their credit scores, there is still a long way to go in terms of regular expense tracking and independent investment decision-making. We believe that a financially independent woman is a force to be reckoned with, and we will continue to work towards creating a more equal and inclusive society for all.”

Learning Personal Finance

The survey also found that, at a national level, nearly half of working women were learning about personal finance from social media, about 30% from news articles, and 20% from workshops and seminars, followed by professional experts. Even though working women are making an effort to take a charge of their finances at present, only 1/3rd of working women feel confident about making all their financial decisions, the report said.

The majority of IndiaLends’ survey respondents were in the 25-34 age group, representing 47.7% of the total sample, followed by 35-44 year-olds at 30.8%.

The youngest age group of 21-24 years represented 13.7% of the sample, while those over 45 and above made up about 7.8%.

In terms of professions, salaried employees represented the largest group of respondents at 43.6%, followed by self-employed individuals at 31.3%. Homemakers represented 12.3% of the sample, while professional individuals such as CAs and lawyers accounted for 4.4%. When it came to marital status, the majority of respondents were married at 70.6%, followed by singles at 16.4%.

