Delhi's Pragati Maidan Gears Up For Franchise India 2023, To Attract Entrepreneurs Nationwide

The much-awaited Franchise India 2023 event is just around the corner, scheduled to take place on July 15 and 16 at Pragati Maidan. This edition of the Franchise India Show is set to be a grand affair, with over 500 brands and a staggering 50,000 verified business investors participating.

Entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts from more than 100 cities in India and the Asia-Pacific region will come together to explore a wide range of franchise opportunities across various sectors and industries. The event aims to unlock unlimited possibilities for individuals looking to expand their businesses through buying and selling franchises.

During the two-day event, it is projected that trade worth $2-3 billion will be facilitated, paving the way for annual business opportunities exceeding $10 billion. The participation of nearly 30 international brands from different parts of the world further adds to the global appeal of the event. These brands have ambitious plans to invest over Rs 500 crore in India within the next five years.

The Franchise India Show will feature distinguished brands such as Paulner, Pitman Training, Computer Explorer, Barcelos, Smoothie Factory, Janicking, Rockhouse Sliders, The Super Park, Smash Room, and Children Inspired By Yoga.

Prominent business leaders and startup founders will grace the event with their presence. Notable attendees include Mr. Vijay Thadani from NIIT, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia (MD of LML), Mr. Ayush Lohia (Lohia Auto), Mr. Uday Narang (Omega Secy), Akshay Chaturvedi (Leverage Edu), Pulkit Bansal (Anco India), Manish Gupta (Pizza Hut India), Ayushbaid (Elementree), Rakhirana (Drools), Human Dani (Wickedgood), and Parambhargava (The Ayurveda Company). The Startup Summit at the International Spirex Franchise India 2023 will also feature international speakers such as Adrian Shaw (Chattles) and Darryl M. Simsovic (CEO of LaunchLife International Inc.).

The favorable government policies of India, including beneficial free trade agreements and active participation in the G20, have played a pivotal role in attracting foreign brands to explore the vast potential of the Indian market.

Digital franchising is revolutionising the industry as companies develop digital products for franchisees to sell under their brand. The event will introduce Digital Franchising White Papers, which will serve as a guide for entrepreneurs and investors navigating this dynamic landscape.

Mr Gaurav Marya, Founder & Chairman of Franchise India, highlighted India’s prominent position in the global franchise market. He emphasized the rapid growth of the Indian Franchise Industry, offering ample opportunities for new businesses and nationwide expansion.

With a valuation of $51 billion, four times its value in 2013, the Indian Franchise Industry has experienced impressive growth. The sector, with 5,000 franchisors and over 1.8 million employees, has attracted 40 percent of the Indian population, particularly millennials, who aspire to start their own businesses and embrace the associated risks and rewards.