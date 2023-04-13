Delta Electronics India Remains Bullish On Future of Industrial Automation in India

Taiwan-based Delta Electronics, which is into machine automation, robotics solutions, vision solutions and camera solutions, said the company sees an increased usage of robotics in electronics, paint and food & beverage industries in India. The company crossed Rs 500 crore revenue in 2022.

“IoT played a critical role in industrial automation business growth. Delta has won new businesses in banking, infrastructure, paint and steel industry and is also working with mobile manufacturers, OEMs, packaging and warehouse automation with our various products & solutions," Delta Electronics said in a statement.

It said one of the challenges in shifting to automation is, of course, the considerable investment that one needs to make. The return on this investment is huge, but it takes time to bear fruit. The substantial investment does seem daunting and deters many Indian business owners to commit to automation processes more wholeheartedly.

“Industry 5.0 signals a changed relationship between robots and humans, making it more collaborative. Unlike the shift from Industry 3.0 to Industry 4.0, the jump to Industry 5.0 is not as large and the differences are not as significant. When we speak of the Indian industry, the pandemic has helped their march progress towards Industry 4.0 and we are seeing increased usage of robotics in electronics, the paint industry, the food & beverage industry, and wherever it is applicable," the company said.

It also said the increasing use of robots in the Indian industry is substantial, but it cannot still be compared to the density of industrial robots in countries like South Korea and China. Even as steps are being taken towards IIoT and robotics, the road to Industry 5.0 is a long one and the Indian industry will take its time to get there.

Delta said it is committed to bringing new value-added products and solutions to the Indian markets in the multiple segments we work in. This includes modifying both process and factory automation. Delta believes in embracing change and creating technology to make the future better. “We are heading towards this goal with in-house solutions and are also open to collaborations that can add greater value to our existing systems."

The company said it is currently implementing an investment of around $500 million in Krishnagiri for an upcoming new manufacturing facility. Its investments in Tamil Nadu are in line with the company’s vision to boost India’s development while supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

