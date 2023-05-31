CHANGE LANGUAGE
DGCA Streamlines Process For Approval Of Heliport License
1-MIN READ

DGCA Streamlines Process For Approval Of Heliport License

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:54 IST

Delhi, India

This initiative will also ease and ensure the success of UDAN 5.1.

The applicant doesn’t have to get clearance or NOC from five external organisations and can get permission through a single tab in the applicant’s eGCA portal.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made the process to grant a heliport license simpler, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday. Now, the applicant doesn’t have to get clearance or NOC from five external organisations and can get permission through a single tab in the applicant’s eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) profile. Earlier, before submitting the online applications, an individual was required to apply to five different entities — Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Environment and Forest Ministry, Airport Authority of India and Local Administration — online or in person to obtain the clearance or NOC.

The process has now been made easier and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant’s eGCA profile. According to the statement issued by the ministry, the applications for NOC or clearance to five external organisations can be routed through a tab via a URL link or email of the respective organisation. This means that applicants now can apply for NOC or clearance through a single window provided on the eGCA portal.

DGCA grants Heliport Licenses or Operational Authorisation to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated including rooftops of the buildings in compliance with Aircraft Rules and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs). Applicants desirous of obtaining a license or authorization are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal.

    Under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the ministry has placed a special focus on ease of doing business. The eGCA portal was launched by Scindia in November 2021 to enhance the efficiency of the several services provided by the DGCA.

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also launched UDAN 5.1 to further enhance the connectivity to remote areas of the country and achieve last-mile connectivity, including through helicopters. This initiative will also ease and ensure the success of UDAN 5.1.

    first published:May 31, 2023, 11:54 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 11:54 IST