Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill Bungalow To Be Revamped Into A Luxurious Residential Building And A Museum

Pali Hill, a small locality within Mumbai’s Bandra district, is home to many celebrities. One such notable figure who resided here was the late superstar Dilip Kumar. His expansive bungalow, a well-known local symbol, occupies a vast land area of 2,000 square metres. For many years, Dilip Kumar possessed this bungalow. He and his spouse, former actress Saira Banu have been attempting to revamp the property since 2006. Recently, the Ashar Group from Thane initiated the renovation of the bungalow, which will consist of a luxurious 10-11 storey residential building and a museum commemorating Dilip Kumar, who passed away in July 2021. The Ashar Group, headquartered in Thane, has recently initiated the renovation of the bungalow. Here, we are sharing some notable aspects linked to this historic bungalow.

As per the development agreement accessible on the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) website, Yusuf Khan, also known as Dilip Kumar, acquired the bungalow from Abdul Latif in September 1953. Following his marriage to Saira Banu in 1966, Dilip Kumar reportedly moved out of the bungalow and resided in her residence. His two brothers remained in the bungalow even after that period.

According to records on the MahaRERA website, in 2006, Dilip Kumar engaged with two developers and granted them development privileges. Due to conflicts, he ended the arrangement in October 2015. Subsequently, in March 2016, Dilip Kumar established a new development agreement with Black Rock, a subsidiary of the Ashar Group, which is now overseeing the construction of a high-end building to replace the bungalow.

As outlined in the development agreement between Dilip Kumar and Black Rock, the payment arrangement to the owners consists of two components. The initial part involves payment of Rs 11 lakh. The second part entails a payment of Rs 350 crore as a refundable deposit, intended to cover Saira Banu’s personal requirements and obligations, including taxation. This amount is set to be reimbursed from the initial proceeds arising from the sale of flats she acquires in the redeveloped property.

The developer has unveiled intentions to build approximately 15 upscale apartments with sizes ranging from 3,200 to 7,000 square feet. These units will be priced between Rs 1.3 to 1.5 lakh per square foot, aligning with the prevailing rates for similar properties in the Pali Hill area.