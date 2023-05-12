CHANGE LANGUAGE
DLF Q4 Profit Rises 40% to Rs 569.6 Crore; Net Profit in FY23 Rises 36% to Rs 2,034 Crore
1-MIN READ

DLF Q4 Profit Rises 40% to Rs 569.6 Crore; Net Profit in FY23 Rises 36% to Rs 2,034 Crore

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 17:17 IST

New Delhi, India

DLF's net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 2,033.95 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,500.32 crore in the 2021-22. (Photo: Reuters)

DLF's net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 2,033.95 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,500.32 crore in the 2021-22. (Photo: Reuters)

DLF's total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Realty major DLF on Friday reported a 40 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 569.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 on lower expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 405.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,575.70 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,652.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

    DLF’s net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 2,033.95 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,500.32 crore in the 2021-22. Total income declined to Rs 6,012.14 crore in 2022-23 financial year from Rs 6,137.85 crore in the previous year.

    DLF is India’s largest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
