DLF Sells Over 1,000 Luxury Apartments In Gurugram Within 3 Days, Books Rs 8,000 Crore Revenue

Real estate giant DLF has reported record-breaking pre-formal launch sales worth over Rs 8,000 crores for The Arbour, a luxury high-rise residence in Gurugram. The project was completely sold out even before it was officially launched. The Arbour marks DLF’s entry into the Golf Course Extension mini market. The complex is located at DLF Sixtythree in Sector 63, Gurugram. The wealthy neighbourhood, which spans 25 acres, is home to five unique structures that reach heights of 38 or 39 stories.

The base price is believed to be Rs 18,000 per square foot and the square foot area is 3,900. Three parking spaces are available for each apartment. And yes, there are electric car charging stations within the premises.

Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer DLF Ltd. said, “Our latest luxury offering, ‘The Arbour’, has received a phenomenal response even before it was launched. This is clearly an endorsement of the highly aspirational DLF lifestyle. It is perhaps a new touchstone in the luxury real estate segment. Significantly, over 95% of the buyers are individuals who have bought into The Arbour for their end usage."

Someone sent me scenes from #DLF office where ppl are lining up to buy luxury homes worth 7 cr+Where is the real estate slow down!!? pic.twitter.com/yLlbt6rDgB — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) February 17, 2023

Last month, an image of a large crowd at DLF’s office, reportedly gathered there to buy luxury houses in The Arbour residences, had gone viral. Weekend Investing’s founder Alok Jain shared the image with the caption, “ Someone sent me scenes from #DLF office where ppl are lining up to buy luxury homes worth 7 cr+ Where is the real estate slow down!!?”

The Arbour has spacious decks to let in light and fresh air. “With its unrivalled location, immaculately designed spacious residences, and a host of lifestyle amenities, The Arbour will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted and landmark developments in Gurugram. The area has emerged as a highly accessible and aspirational location being a natural extension to Golf Course Road, with seamless connectivity to other parts of Gurugram, as well as Delhi and Faridabad,” Ohri added.

DLF has reported 45 per cent growth in sales bookings at Rs 6,599 crore for the April-December period in the current fiscal. The country’s leading real estate player has launched residential projects in Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula and Chennai in FY 2022-23.

Read all the Latest Business News here