Do You Know This Indian Railway Station Requires Passengers To Carry A Pakistani Visa?

We are all aware that a passport and visa are essential to visit territories not falling within the sovereignty of India. Indian nationals do not usually need them while travelling within the borders of our country. There is a place in Punjab, which requires you to carry these while travelling.

Not only do you need a passport, but also a valid visa to visit this place. It is forbidden to enter Attari Railway Station, also known as Attari Sham Singh Railway Station, without a valid passport and visa. It is situated in Amritsar, on the border between India and Pakistan. The station serves Attari and Wagah Border with Pakistan. The official Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav, which is operated by the Central Government, also shared information about the same last year.

Uniqueness is not strange to our country. But what if we told you there exists a railway station in the country where even Indian citizens need a visa to enter!? (1/2)#AmritMahotsav #DidYouKnow #MainBharatHoon #IndianFacts @incredibleindia #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/5eV94wNwNy— Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) December 17, 2022

The Firozpur Division of the Indian Railway, which operates the Northern Railway, is responsible for the Attari railway station. To enter the Attari railway station, a Pakistani visa is required. If a national enters the station without having one, they risk being detained and arrested. It should be mentioned that the Samjhauta Express, which ran between India and Pakistan, was flagged off from the Attari railway station. The service is currently shut off due to the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.

Due to its proximity to Pakistan’s border, Attari Railway Station is located in an extremely sensitive area. A valid passport and visa are required to access this station because it serves as one of the entry and exit ports for Pakistan and India.

Additionally, the military forces are in charge of the station’s security, and every passenger is subject to a comprehensive inspection on multiple levels. The station also has a ban on porters; so you will have to carry your luggage. Attari is the last station in India on the Amritsar–Lahore line.