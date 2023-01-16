Do You Know This Indian Train Has Been Carrying Passengers Free of Cost For 73 Years?

Railways is one of the most convenient and affordable modes of travel in India. The fares depend on the train you are travelling on and the distance it covers. But you might be astonished to learn that one specific train in the country continues to give its passengers free rides 73 years after it first operated. This makes it the world’s only free train.

For the past 73 years, commuters have been boarding the Bhakra Nangal train without having to pay a single penny. The Bhakra Beas Management Railway Board runs this train, which travels between Bhakra and Nangal along the Himachal Pradesh/Punjab border. The train crosses the Sutlej River as it goes 13 kilometres through the Shivalik Hills. There is no fee for this enjoyable train ride for the passengers.

Around 300 people utilise it for daily transportation, and it serves as the lifeline for 25 villages. The 13-kilometre journey mainly benefits students, schoolchildren, and labourers from different spheres of work. The train line between Bhakra and Nangal was completed in 1948. It was built to carry locals and labourers who were building the Bhakra-Nangal dam, the highest straight-gravity dam in the world, which was finally finished in 1963. Over the years, it was made available to tourists as well as daily commuters who do not have to pay any fare. There is no TT on this train either.

This train was run with a steam engine, but in 1953 three modern engines brought from America replaced them. Since then, the Indian Railways has launched 5 variants of the engine, but the 60-year-old engine of this unique train is still in use.

This train’s carriages are extremely unique and were made in Karachi. In addition, the chairs are made of British-era oak. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to keep the train free despite it requiring 18 to 20 litres of fuel each hour.

Due to the expenses, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) previously considered terminating the free service in 2011. It ultimately voted against the move, realising that the train stood for things that were much more significant than merely a means of generating income—namely, the history, culture, and tradition of the area.

