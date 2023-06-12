Does Your RuPay Card Have Cash Withdrawal And Transaction Limits? All You Need To Know

Debit cards have become an indispensable tool for financial transactions. However, have you ever paused to consider if your debit card has a spending limit? Just like any other debit card, the popular RuPay debit card indeed comes with a specific limit. Surpassing this limit can result in your transaction being declined.

To shed light on this crucial aspect of banking, we delve deeper into the world of RuPay debit cards and how your bank plays a pivotal role in determining the maximum limits for purchases and cash withdrawals.

Your bank determines the daily transaction limits for ATM and POS machine transactions, which may vary depending on the type of card. RuPay debit cards are currently available in four versions from the banking system: Government Schemes, Classic, Platinum, and Select.

The daily transaction limitations for ATMs and POS terminals will be set by your bank based on the type of RuPay debit card you presently have. This implies that the daily cash limit, transaction limits, and annual subscription costs for RuPay cards differ between banks.

Transaction Limit On HDFC Bank RuPay Premium

You can now withdraw cash from all merchant outlets using your HDFC Bank Debit Card with a daily limit of INR 2,000 and a monthly limit of INR 10,000. The daily purchasing limit in India is INR 2.75 lakhs, whereas the daily ATM withdrawal limit is INR 25,000.

Transaction Limit On PNB Select RuPay Card

The PNB RuPay NCMC Platinum Debit Card has a daily ATM limit of INR 1,000,000 and a daily combined POS/e-commerce limit of INR 3,000,000.

Transaction Limit On Yes Bank RuPay Platinum Card

Yes, Bank’s POS daily withdrawal and purchase limitations are fixed at INR 25,000, although the ATM and POS transaction limit for salaried customers is INR 75,000.

Transaction Limit On SBI RuPay Card

SBI has a minimum transaction limit of INR 100 and a maximum transaction limit of INR 40,000 at domestic ATMs. The maximum daily limit for SBI RuPay debit card point-of-sale internet transactions is INR 75,000.

What exactly is RuPay?

RuPay is a global payment system for Indian financial services that was launched in 2012 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to Forbes, it was established to minimize the demand for cash in the Indian economy. It is a combination of the words “rupee" and “payment," indicating that it is India’s approach to virtual card (Vcard) payments. Furthermore, a RuPay debit card is a plastic card used as a payment method supplied by the bank to a customer who has a bank account with them.