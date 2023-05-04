Dollar Falls After Fed Hikes Interest Rates and Signals Pause

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.
The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.
The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.
