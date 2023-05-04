CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketPetrol PriceEPFOIT Employee CountITR Filing
Home » Business » Dollar Falls After Fed Hikes Interest Rates and Signals Pause
1-MIN READ

Dollar Falls After Fed Hikes Interest Rates and Signals Pause

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST

New York, US

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. (Representative image/Reuters)

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. (Representative image/Reuters)

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. fed
  2. us
  3. market
  4. dollar
  5. yen
  6. rate hikes
first published:May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST