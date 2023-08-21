Duhai To Meerut South Viaduct Completed As Rapid Transit System Work Progresses

RAPIDX, India’s first regional train service, is a part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The entire stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is around 82 km long, of which 68 km is in UP and the rest in Delhi. According to reports, the trains on the RRTS route are expected to have a maximum speed of 160 kmph. In July 2023, operations on a 17-kilometre route started. This has five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Now, reports say that the construction of the viaduct between the Duhai and Meerut South stations of the RAPIDX corridor has been completed.

According to officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the length of the section from the eastern peripheral motorway in Duhai to Meerut South is almost 25 km. The viaduct has around 750 pillars installed. The officials will soon go for a trial run.

On the 17-kilometre route that was completed earlier, empty trains have started operating to ensure there are no technical problems once the route is operational for the public.

The officials have now started the track-laying activities and over-head equipment (OHE) installation for the rest of the section from Duhai to Meerut South. Out of the total 50km section on this route, track laying has been completed for 30 km, according to an NCRTC official. There will be around four stations on this route, including Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

The rest of the 14-kilometre Delhi stretch, which has stations like Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Jangpura, is expected to start construction in 2025 before the inauguration of the full corridor.

According to reports, the design and colour of the RAPIDX stations will be blue and beige, inspired by the colours of a peacock.