CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GST Council MeetingSensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaPAN Card
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Business » Dunzo Caps Employee Salaries At Rs 75,000 Irrespective of Their Package; Details Here
1-MIN READ

Dunzo Caps Employee Salaries At Rs 75,000 Irrespective of Their Package; Details Here

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier this week, Dunzo decided to defer June salaries for around 500 staffers, or about 50 per cent of its workforce.

Earlier this week, Dunzo decided to defer June salaries for around 500 staffers, or about 50 per cent of its workforce.

Dunzo's management, including CEO Kabeer Biswas, says the salaries are being capped for June only and that Dunzo will clear all dues by July 20

Dunzo, the cash-strapped quick commerce startup, in June capped the monthly salary of employees at Rs 75,000, irrespective of their package, according to a Moneycontrol report. The report added that no one will get a salary higher than Rs 75,000, though those earning less than this amount will continue to get the income in full.

Earlier this week, Dunzo decided to defer June salaries for around 500 staffers, or about 50 per cent of its workforce, Moneycontrol has reported. However, the company’s management, including its CEO Kabeer Biswas, has said the salaries are being capped for June only and that Dunzo will clear all dues by July 20.

The decision must have impacted senior employees the most. An employee told Moneycontrol that the staff members were not informed about the salary cap in advance. They were informed about the salary cap only on the day when they were supposed to get salaries.

Another person told Moneycontrol that the company tried till last to clear all salaries but “there was a business need that required immediate attention and that’s likely why employees were informed at the very last minute".

Dunzo has already fired about 380 employees in two rounds of layoffs so far this year.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. dunzo
first published:July 12, 2023, 14:32 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 14:32 IST