EaseMyTrip To Open Offline Retail Stores In India, To Distribute Franchise; Check Details

Online travel tech firm EaseMyTrip on Monday said it would start establishing offline retail stores in India under a franchise model, which will “allow the customers to have an in-store retail experience".

“With EaseMyTrip Franchise, the company is tapping a new set of offline customers that will enable them to expand its reach. Within its commercial ambit, the target audience it aspires to reach out to are the walk-in customers," EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

It added that EaseMyTrip Franchise offers best-in-commission structure on all transactions and its bookings, 24*7 dedicated support center in resolving query and live training on products, operational break-even and profitable growth within 3-4 months, regular marketing and credit support to scale the business, lead generation support to scale the business and more.

According to the statement, the pre-requirements for EaseMyTrip franchise would include “knowledge about travel vertical, sales, customer services, good network of customer base and local contacts".

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “EaseMyTrip Franchise model is born with a simple idea of catering to the different set of customers who likes to be assisted face-to-face and are not internet savvy. With

EaseMyTrip Franchise, our focus is to provide a meet-and-greet experience which is a one-of-a-kind in the travel industry. This will help the brand with trust and brand building through offline personnel support and demonstrations of products and services to customers, while also helping them with booking and confirmation without facing any hassles."

EaseMyTrip, with a customer base of more than 11 million and growing, holds over 61,000 networks of travel agents, and a 98.4 per cent booking success rate makes it a trustworthy brand that has been profitable since its inception. Products and services that will be offered under the EaseMyTrip Franchise will include flight booking, group fares, hotels, holidays, IRCTC (rail booking), cabs, buses, cruises, charters, and visas.

