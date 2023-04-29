ED Raids BYJU's CEO Raveendran Residence, Offices; Siezes 'Incriminating' Documents, Data

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has conducted searches and seizures at the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of edtech major Byju’s CEO Raveendran Byju as part of a foreign exchange violation probe. Following this, the agency said it has seized “incriminating" documents and digital data.

A total of three premises, two business and one residential, were raided recently under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the ED said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that the action was taken on the basis of “various complaints" received by private people and alleged that Raveendran Byju was issued “several" summons but he remained “evasive and never appeared" before the ED.

The searches found that his company, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023.

“The company also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment," the agency said.

It said the company has booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses, including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction. “The company has not prepared its financial statements since the financial year 2020-21 and has not got the accounts, audited which is mandatory. Hence, the genuineness of the figures provided by the company is being cross-examined from the banks."

(With Inputs From Agencies)

