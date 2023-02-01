In the Union Budget 2023 speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced establishing 157 new nursing colleges in co-location with 157 medical colleges established since 2014.

“157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014," Sitharaman said.

The FM also mentioned that ICMR labs will be made available for Medical colleges and private researchers. Further, the government will also invest in medical research.

Earlier in November last year the Union Health Ministry had made a proposal to set up 100 new medical colleges by 2027. This will be done by upgrading district hospitals under the fourth phase of a scheme that aims to boost the availability of human resources for the health sector.

On an estimated cost of Rs 325 crore per college, the colleges will be set up under a centrally sponsored scheme for “establishing new medical colleges by upgrading district or referral hospitals.” The central and state shares will be 60:40, as reported by PTI.

Further, the centrally sponsored scheme will provide Rs 10 crore each for setting up nursing colleges alongside the 157 medical colleges approved in the first three phases.

Along with this, National Digital Library will be set up for children and adolescents for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres, and levels, and device-agnostic accessibility, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2023.

Furthermore, states will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at Panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources, she said. National Book Trust and Children’s Book Trust will provide books in local languages as well as in English to the physical libraries, the minister added.

In the next three years, the centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools for serving 3.5 lakh tribal students, the minister added. The government also aims to set up 30 Skill India International Centres to skill the youth for international opportunities.

