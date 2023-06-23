CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eid-Al-Adha Bank Holiday: Are Banks In Your City Closed On June 29 For Bakrid?
1-MIN READ

Eid-Al-Adha Bank Holiday: Are Banks In Your City Closed On June 29 For Bakrid?

Curated By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Banks will remain closed for Bakrid in these cities

Bakra Eid is going to be celebrated in India on Tuesday, June 29, 2023.

Banks will remain closed for Bakrid or Eid al-Adha in many parts of the country. Bakra Eid is going to be celebrated in India on Tuesday, June 29, 2023.

What Is Eid Al Adha?

Bakri-Id is an annual festival celebrated by the Muslim community globally. Distribution of meat among relatives and chanting the takbir are some of the most important practices on this day.

Banks to remain closed in these cities

June 29 will see the closure of banks situated in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Panaji, Shillong, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, meaning they will not be operational. Therefore, on Bakrid, it would not be possible to conduct any banking transactions in these cities.

Banks to remain open in other cities

On the other hand, banks in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on Bakrid. Customers in these cities can expect normal banking services.

The Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

