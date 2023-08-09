Eligibility To Sum Assured On Maturity, All You Need To Know About LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) presents an array of schemes tailored to the distinct needs of its customers. Recently, LIC introduced an exclusive scheme for women, known as the LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan. This plan is a non-linked, individual life insurance scheme specifically designed for women.

Under this plan, a fixed payout is provided upon maturity and in the unfortunate event of the policyholder’s demise during the policy term, financial support is extended to the family. Only women possessing an Aadhaar card are eligible to take advantage of this policy. The eligible age range for women opting for the scheme is between 8 and 55 years old. While the maximum age at maturity is 70 years, the policy term can span from 10 to 20 years.

For instance, if a woman is 55 years old, she can select a policy term of 15 years. The sum assured within this policy varies from Rs 2 lakh to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. To amass Rs 11 lakh upon maturity through the LIC Aadhaar Shila policy, an investment of Rs 87 per day is required. This corresponds to an annual premium of Rs 31,755. Over a 10-year period, the cumulative deposited amount will amount to Rs 3,17,550. Upon reaching the age of 70, withdrawing the entire sum would yield a total of Rs 11 lakh.

Nevertheless, for additional information, individuals can reach out to the LIC office. Another notable feature of this policy is that, upon maturity, the policyholder can opt to receive the maturity amount in yearly instalments. In the event of the policyholder’s demise, the sum assured is disbursed to the nominee. This sum can range up to 7 times the annualised premium or up to 110 per cent of the sum assured.

This LIC program offers women a practical and efficient approach to safeguard their financial futures while taking advantage of life insurance advantages. It is also a good opportunity to invest in the family’s financial well-being and provide for their security.