Elista Expands Business In Audio Segment, Launches New Portable Speakers

Expanding its presence in the audio segment, electronics manufacturer Elista has launched its latest range of Bluetooth-enabled speakers designed for music enthusiasts. The company said these made-in-India portable single-tower speakers boast a perfect blend of powerful subwoofers and tweeters to deliver an immersive and captivating sound experience, with a price range from Rs 5,999 to 12,999.

“The new series of wireless single trolley speakers are expertly crafted to provide a high-quality home and outdoor entertainment experience. Available in three different power output ratings, each speaker is tuned to ensure crystal-clear audio performance and heart-pounding bass for an unparalleled music-listening experience," Elista said in a statement.

Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said the company’s focus has been on diversifying and expanding its presence in key segments. The launch of these three speakers is a step in the same direction.

“We expect that the modern features and affordable price points of these speakers will help Elista appeal to a wider set of consumers in this segment. They are a perfect choice for music enthusiasts that are looking at building a studio experience in a budget," he said.

The new range of Single Trolley speakers will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network which consists of over 10,000 outlets, it said.

These are ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB, ELS T-5000 TUFB, and ELS T-6200 AUTFB.