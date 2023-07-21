Elon Musk's Wealth Slumps $18.4 Billion To $238.4 Billion As Tesla Shares Decline

Elon Musk has seen a significant fall in his net worth in the past one day after Tesla’s shares witnessed the worst decline in three months on Thursday. The net worth of the world’s richest man currently stands at $238.4 billion.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Elon Musk’s net worth declined significantly by $18.4 billion or 7.16 per cent to $238.4 billion on Thursday. The wealth of LV’s Bernard Arnault & Family, on the other hand, rose by $952 million to $235.2 billion.

Tesla’s shares on Thursday declined the most in the past three months, after an earnings call where CEO Elon Musk and other executives failed to deliver precise specs and start of delivery dates for the Cybertruck, and for a robotaxi-ready vehicle.

Currently, the world’s top-10 billionaires are Elon Musk ($238.4 billion), LV’s Bernard Arnault & Family ($235.2 billion), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($152.6 billion), Oracle’s Larry Ellison ($145.8 billion), Microsoft’s Bill Gates ($121.2 billion), Birkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett ($115.9 billion), Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ($107.2 billion), Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer ($105 billion), Google’s Larry Page ($101.4 billion), and Telecom’s Carlos Slim Helu & Family ($101 billion).