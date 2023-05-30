Small Business Email Accounts: Professional Or Generic? Expert Reveals Best Choice

Every day new websites and online stores are created, increasing the competition for the consumers’ attention. One strategy to stand out is to strengthen the credibility of the business and choosing between a professional or generic email account can make a difference.

In the digital world, the perception that consumers have of a business influences whether or not they become customers. Contrary to a generic email account, a professional email is personalised to match the company’s domain name, so it becomes a resource that transmits trust and reliability, qualities that will be associated with the company’s product or service.

Email is a widely used customer service channel and potentially the first point of contact a client and brand have together. Owning a professional email communicates brand characteristics that a generic one cannot.

Another benefit of professional email is the recall it achieves in the consumer. A personalised email, for example support@mybusiness.com, will be easier to remember for consumers who visit the website or the online store instead of a generic account that has the email provider brand at the end.

It also has security advantages. The right professional email provider can help keep the business inbox clean by offering proactive protection from common email threats such as malware, ransomware, and phishing. Most professional email services offer automatic backup and recovery features that ensure that your data is safe in case of a server outage or other issues. This can be crucial for businesses that rely on email communications for critical operations.

Digital marketing is an increasingly popular strategy among small businesses and one of the most impactful actions is email marketing. A professional email account is essential to run a more effective campaign because the recipients of the message can have confidence that the email they are receiving is not malicious, which could help the open rate be higher as it might not be identified as spam.

Professional email account for a small business could offer financial benefits in the long run due to enhanced brand credibility and visibility. By establishing a professional email presence, the business gains a reputable and verified image, which can attract both potential customers and investors. A professional email account not only positions the business as a trustworthy entity but also facilitates direct engagement with investors or customers, allowing them to better understand the business to decide to engage. Overall, investing in a professional email account is a strategic move that can yield benefits for small businesses.

Email is a primary communication channel for small businesses and having a professional email can help establish credibility with customers, provide additional security features, improve email deliverability, and enable the business to have more control over their email communications. In today’s increasingly digital world, a professional email is part of a solid digital presence that all entrepreneurs should consider.

-The author is Senior Marketing Director, GoDaddy India. Views expressed are personal.