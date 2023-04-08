CHANGE LANGUAGE
EMI On Mangoes: Meet Gaurav Sanas, Pune Man Who Wants To Make King Of Fruits 'Affordable'
1-MIN READ

EMI On Mangoes: Meet Gaurav Sanas, Pune Man Who Wants To Make King Of Fruits 'Affordable'

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 10:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanas claimed his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country. (Representative image)

Sanas claimed his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country. (Representative image)

Alphonso or 'Hapus' mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri in the state's Konkan region are currently being sold at Rs 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market.

EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) is a crucial concept in the field of finance, particularly in the context of loans and credit. EMI is the fixed amount that a borrower has to pay to the lender each month to repay the loan amount along with the interest over the loan tenure.

Several consumer durables are being bought by people with EMI apart from big purchases like home, car or financing education.

However, with the prices of Alphonso mangoes eye-wateringly high, a trader in Pune in Maharashtra is offering the king of fruits on EMI.

If refrigerators and air-conditioners can be purchased on instalments, why not mangoes, news agency PTI quoted Gaurav Sanas of Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products, as saying.

Alphonso or ‘Hapus’ mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri in the state’s Konkan region, considered to be the best, are currently being sold at Rs 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market.

Sanas claimed his family’s outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country.

“The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes as well," he said.

The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on instalments. The customer needs to use a credit card and the purchase amount is converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months.

But the scheme is available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000, Sanas said, adding four consumers had availed of the scheme so far.

first published:April 08, 2023, 10:43 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 10:44 IST