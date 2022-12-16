Enjoy The Perks Of Air Travel With These Credit Cards

Travelling can sometimes prove to be a stressful experience. More so, when you have to wait for hours in crowded airports, unable to find a comfortable place to sit or rest amid the never-ending announcements and the flurry of people racing around you. In such a situation, how can one make their air travel a comfortable experience? The answer lies in airport lounges. All it takes to access it is the appropriate credit card. You can access domestic and international airport lounges for free, if you have the right credit card in your wallet. Let’s take a look at the perks you can avail to during your air travel with these credit cards:

HDFC Regalia First Credit Card

This HDFC card works well for people who frequently spend money on meals and travel. The Regalia First Credit Card from HDFC Bank offers the following unique features and benefits:

The annual fee and renewal fee for the card are Rs 1,000 plus any relevant taxes.

Your renewal fee will be waived for the following year, if you spend Rs 1,000,000 in a calendar year.

Free access to more than 1,000 Priority Pass airport lounges worldwide.

You can also receive an accidental air death cover valued at Rs 50 lakh, emergency overseas hospitalisation of up to Rs 10 lakh, and credit liability cover of up to Rs 5 lakh.

SBI ELITE Credit Card

Another card that provides a wide range of travel perks for moviegoers, fine dining, shoppers, and travellers is SBI Card ELITE.

The annual fee and renewal fee for the card are Rs 4,999 + taxes. It also provides a Rs 5,000 welcome e-gift voucher.

You will also receive a free Priority Pass Program membership worth $99, which entitles you to six complimentary visits to airport lounges abroad, each calendar year at more than 1000 airport lounges globally.

Get two free passes each quarter to use domestic airport lounges in India. With a foreign currency markup charge of just 1.99%, this card has the lowest rate available.

Axis Bank Vistara Infinite Credit Card

For frequent travellers, this card is perfect. The card offers travellers a number of advantages, including:

A free Club Vistara Gold Membership, which entitles you to complimentary lounge access on each flight as well as priority boarding, check-in, and weighing of checked bags, 6 complimentary rounds of golf, and 15% minimum off at partners’ restaurants. You can get up to Rs 2.5 crore in air accident coverage and up to Rs 1 lakh in purchase protection coverage.

