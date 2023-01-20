EPF Subscribers Can Now Access E-Passbook As Website Working Fine

EPFO members can now finally access their online EPF passbook, after a gap of over a week. As the website was not working properly, access to the online passbook facility was disabled sometime early in January 2023 due to technical glitches, as per the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

On January 12, EPF subscribers complained that the passbook facility was not working, and showing an error — ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’ — when they tried to access their passbook.

The passbook service had come to a halt even on the UMANG mobile app, the government’s digital initiative to access various government-based services.

EPFO passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

Here’s How You Can Access E-Passbook

1) Visit the member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/) and e-passbook portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in)

2) Enter UAN and password, along with captcha.

According to the EPFO website, passbook will be available after 6 Hours of registration at Unified Member Portal. The passbook will have the entries which has been reconciled at the EPFO field offices.

Passbook facility not be available for the Exempted Establishments Members / Settled Members / InOperative Members.

Through UMANG Mobile App

It is easier to access the statement through UMANG app rather than the EPFO member portals.

