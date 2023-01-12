CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » EPF Subscribers Unable To Access E-Passbook As Website Down; EPFO Says Facility To Resume After 5 pm
1-MIN READ

EPF Subscribers Unable To Access E-Passbook As Website Down; EPFO Says Facility To Resume After 5 pm

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

EPFO passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

The e-passbook facility will be available today from 5 pm onwards, says EPFO website

EPF subscribers said the passbook facility has not been working, and showing an error — ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’ — when they try to access their passbook.

According to the EPFO website, “The e-passbook facility will be available today from 5 pm onwards."

The passbook service has come to a halt, albeit temporarily, even on the UMANG mobile app, the government’s digital initiative to access various government-based services.

“I have been trying to access the EPF portal since yesterday and it is not working. Also the Member passbook portal is completely down. A quick resolution would be helpful," an EPFO member said on Twitter on Thursday.

Another user on Twitter said, “@socialepfo it seems epf passbook website has been down for last few days. When is it supposed to be up?"

EPFO passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

