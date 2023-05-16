Why EPF Is Important For Employees? EPFO Key Facts, 5 Things You Must Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) plays a crucial role in ensuring financial security for employees in India. EPFO manages the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, which is a mandatory contribution scheme for employees. Both the employer and employee make monthly contributions.

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. It manages the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, which is a social security scheme for Indian employees.

Key Facts About EPFO

EPFO’s primary function is to administer and regulate the EPF, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the Insurance Scheme (EDLI) for employees in India. These schemes aim to provide financial security and retirement benefits to employees.

(How To Withdraw Money From EPF Account: Step-by-step Process Explained)

EPF is a compulsory contribution scheme where both the employer and employee make monthly contributions towards the employee’s provident fund account. The contributions are deducted from the employee’s salary and consist of a portion of the basic salary and dearness allowance. The current contribution rate is 12% of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance.

EPFO promotes long-term savings and financial discipline among employees. By deducting a portion of the employee’s salary and investing it in the EPF, EPFO encourages individuals to build a retirement corpus, which serves as a vital source of income after their working years.

(EPFO Nomination Not Done? Check This Online Step-By-Step Guide To Add Details)

The EPF contributions are invested in various government securities, bonds, and other approved instruments. The accumulated amount, along with interest, is paid to the employee upon retirement, resignation, or other specified conditions. The EPF also offers partial withdrawals for specific purposes such as education, marriage, medical emergencies, etc.

(EPFO Higher Pension Update: How To Apply For It? New Circular Explains)

top videos

EPFO has an online portal (https://www.epfindia.gov.in) where employees and employers can access various services related to EPF. Through the portal, employees can check their EPF balance, download their passbook, and apply for EPF withdrawals. Employers can register their establishment, remit contributions, and generate electronic challans for EPF payments.

It’s important to note that EPFO’s policies and procedures may evolve over time. For the most up-to-date and accurate information, it’s recommended to visit the official EPFO website or check the latest government circulars.