EPFO Gives Subscribers A Reason To Smile; Higher Pension Date Extended, Check Online Apply Process Now

EPFO Higher Pension: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension. More than 12 lakh applications have been received till date. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.

“The EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022," labour ministry said in a statement.

EPFO has now extended the last date to June 26, 2023.

In order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till 26th June, 2023, according to a statement.

To facilitate this process, an online facility has been made available.

Why EPFO Extended Last Date For Higher Pension?

Many representations were received by EPFO from various quarters seeking extension of time.

The issue was considered and decided that in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would be extended.

Also, the timeline is extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them.

This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers and their associations, it stated.

How To Apply For EPFO Higher Pension Online?

Here’s the step-by-step guide to apply for higher pension:

Step 1: Visit member e-Sewa portal

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Pension on Higher Salary: Exercise of Joint Option under para 11(3) and para 11(4) of EPS-1995 on or before June 26, 2023’

Step 3: Select “application form for joint options"

Step 4: A new page will open. Fill in details like UAN, Name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and correctly enter the captcha.

Step 5: After filling the form, there will be an option to ‘Get OTP’, which will be received on a mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

According to the EPFO instruction, “The…information being entered should be as per EPFO records UAN of member. Member’s Aadhaar number, Name and Date of birth should be available in EPFO records. Member should have a valid Aadhaar linked mobile number which is as per UIDAI records."

