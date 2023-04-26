EPFO Passbook Portal Still Down: Don’t Worry, Know These 3 Easy Ways To Check PF Balance

EPF Passbook: The facility to access and download Employees’ Provident Fund passbook through EPFO portal is still not working. Several PF subscribers raised the issue on social media and highlighted that the e-passbook is not accessible on the dedicated portal of the EPFO.

EPF passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

PF subscribers highlighted that they were not able to access their e-passbook. One such user tweeted, “Member passbook is still down! I know there is no point telling you guys… but I just wish to attract attention of others tagged in here!"

To this EPFO replied saying that the organisation is looking into the matter.

“Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly,” EPFO tweeted.

Member passbook is still down! I know there is no point telling you guys… but I just wish to attract attention of others tagged in here! pic.twitter.com/XMIO45PO4N— ~ Kishan Prabhu ~ (@MeKish7) April 21, 2023

Many PF members want to check the balance and with EPFO portal not working for e-passbook facility, users are looking for other ways to know the account balance of their provident fund.

Here are three other ways to get your balance on your mobile, other than EPFO portal.

1. Check PF Balance Through Umang Portal/App

You can also check your balance by using the EPFO app on Umang platform. Check the steps below;

Step 1. Download Umang App from Google Play, App Store and Windows Store.

Step 2. Search EPFO on the app

Step 3. Click on ‘View Passbook’

Step 4. Enter UAN

Step 5. Click on ‘Get OTP & Submit OTP’

Step 6. Select ‘Member ID & Download e-Passbook’

2. Check PF Balance Through SMS

UAN activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

“EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899.

The facility is available in English (default) and Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

3. Missed Call

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings and there is no cost to the member to avail this service.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, Aadhaar and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.

4. When portal starts working, to check passbook on EPFO portal, you can follow the below steps;

Visit the official EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

On the homepage, click on the “For Employees" option under the “Our Services" section.

Click on the “Member Passbook" option from the drop-down menu.

You will be redirected to the Member Passbook login page. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha code to login.

Once you have logged in, you will be able to view your EPF passbook which will contain details of your contributions, interest earned, and withdrawals.

You can also download and print your passbook for future reference.

Moreover, it is the second time in this year that the e-passbook facility on EPFO portal is down due to technical glitches. In January, EPF subscribers had said the passbook facility was not working, and showing an error — ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’ — when they tried to access their passbook.

It is important to regularly check your EPF passbook to ensure that your employer is depositing the correct amount into your account and that there are no discrepancies in your contributions.

EPFO

Employee Provident Fund is a savings scheme for employees in India, which is managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The EPF scheme was introduced by the Government of India to help employees save a part of their salary every month, which can be used as a retirement fund.

Under the EPF scheme, both the employer and the employee make a contribution towards the employee’s EPF account every month.

The EPF scheme offers several benefits to employees, including tax benefits, financial security in retirement, and the ability to take a loan or withdraw money in certain circumstances. Employees can access their EPF account details offline (through missed call, SMS) and online through the EPFO’s website or mobile app.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here