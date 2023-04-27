EPFO Passbook Portal Finally Up And Running; Check Your PF Balance With These Simple Online Steps

EPF Passbook: The facility to access and download Employees’ Provident Fund e-passbook through EPFO portal has started working normally on Thursday. Earlier, several PF subscribers complained over social media highlighting that the e-passbook was not accessible on the dedicated portal of the EPFO.

EPF passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

Many PF members claimed that the e-passbook facility on EPFO portal, was not accessible for more than a week. Now, with the facility is back to normal, members can easily check their balance and download the passbook from the portal.

Check the steps listed below to view/download your PF e-passbook;

Visit the official EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

On the homepage, click on the “For Employees" option under the “Our Services" section.

Click on the “Member Passbook" option from the drop-down menu.

You will be redirected to the Member Passbook login page. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha code to login.

Once you have logged in, you will be able to view your EPF passbook which will contain details of your contributions, interest earned, and withdrawals.

You can also download and print your passbook for future reference.

This facility is to view the Member Passbook for the members registered on the Unified Member Portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login). Passbook is available after 6 hours of registration at Unified Member Portal.

Changes in the credentials at Unified Member Portal will be effective at this Portal after 6 hours. Passbook will have the entries which have been reconciled at the EPFO field offices.

Passbook facility is not available for the Exempted Establishments Members/Settled Members/InOperative Members.

Check PF Balance Through Umang Portal/App

You can also check your balance by using the EPFO app on Umang platform. Check the steps below;

Step 1. Download Umang App from Google Play, App Store and Windows Store.

Step 2. Search EPFO on the app

Step 3. Click on ‘View Passbook’

Step 4. Enter UAN

Step 5. Click on ‘Get OTP & Submit OTP’

Step 6. Select ‘Member ID & Download e-Passbook’

Check PF Balance Through SMS

UAN activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

“EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899.

The facility is available in English (default) and Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

Check PF Balance Through Missed Call

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings and there is no cost to the member to avail this service.

If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C number, Aadhaar and PAN the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.

