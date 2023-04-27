Tired Of EPFO Passbook Portal Errors? Try This SMS Method To Check PF Balance Quickly

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) online portal service which provides access to e-passbook of PF subscribers has been not working well as users complained of not being able to check their account balance.

The EPFO has an online portal where employees can check their EPF balance, view their passbook, and update their KYC details. The EPFO also has regional offices and field offices across India to provide assistance and support to employees and employers.

Apart from the EPFO portal, there are other ways to check PF balance from the comfort of your home with the help of a mobile phone. Umang App/web, Missed Call and SMS are other three simple ways to know your provident fund balance.

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

Here are steps to check PF balance through SMS

UAN activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number.

“EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899.

The facility is available in English (default) and Hindi, Punjabi, Guajarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

For receiving the SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three

characters of the preferred language need to be added after UAN.

For example, to receive an SMS in Telugu then the SMS to be sent will be “EPFOHO UAN TEL” to 7738299899.

SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN.

EPFO sends the last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information.

The facility is available in 10 languages.

Languages Supported;

1. English - Default

2. Hindi - HIN

3. Punjabi - PUN

4. Gujarati - GUJ

5. Marathi - MAR

6. Kannada - KAN

7. Telugu - TEL

8. Tamil - TAM

9. Malayalam - MAL

10.Bengali - BEN

PF balance check by missed call

Members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number. The call automatically gets disconnected after two rings and there is no cost to the member to avail this service.

