EPFO Passbook Portal Down: Angry PF Subscribers Share Grievance On Social Media

EPF Passbook: The facility to access and download Employees’ Provident Fund passbook through EPFO portal has not worked since the last couple of days, said several users who were not able to view their passbook online on the dedicated portal of the EPFO.

EPF passbook is a facility that shows you your EPF account balance, month-on-month.

PF subscribers highlighted that they were not able to access their e-passbook. One such user tweeted on April 21, “Member passbook is still down! I know there is no point telling you guys… but I just wish to attract attention of others tagged in here!

To this EPFO replied saying that the organisation is looking into the matter.

“Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly,” EPFO tweeted.

Member passbook is still down! I know there is no point telling you guys… but I just wish to attract attention of others tagged in here! pic.twitter.com/XMIO45PO4N— ~ Kishan Prabhu ~ (@MeKish7) April 21, 2023

Another user on Sunday said, “Don’t understand why the EPFO site is always under maintenance. I am seeing this message for the last 2 weeks continuously, and this has always been the case when it comes to EPFO. This is absurd that, as a taxpayer, you cannot login and check your passbook."

Don't understand why the EPFO site is always under maintenance. I am seeing this message for the last 2 weeks continuously, and this has always been the case when it comes to EPFO. This is absurd that, as a taxpayer, you cannot login and check your passbook.@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/SVa7qjzU4b— Shivam Nigam (@RealShivamNigam) April 23, 2023

One user claimed that the e-passbook facility has not been working since the last 15 days.

Epfo passbook not opening from last 15 days @socialepfo— Biplav Srivastava (@BiplavSrivasta2) April 18, 2023

Reportedly, it is the second time in this year that the e-passbook facility on EPFO portal is down due to technical glitches. In January, EPF subscribers had said the passbook facility was not working, and showing an error — ‘EPFO services are not available on account of Technical Maintenance related issues. Inconvenience is regretted’ — when they tried to access their passbook.

It is important to regularly check your EPF passbook to ensure that your employer is depositing the correct amount into your account and that there are no discrepancies in your contributions.

EPFO

Employee Provident Fund is a savings scheme for employees in India, which is managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The EPF scheme was introduced by the Government of India to help employees save a part of their salary every month, which can be used as a retirement fund.

Under the EPF scheme, both the employer and the employee make a contribution towards the employee’s EPF account every month.

The EPF scheme offers several benefits to employees, including tax benefits, financial security in retirement, and the ability to take a loan or withdraw money in certain circumstances. Employees can access their EPF account details offline (through missed call, SMS) and online through the EPFO’s website or mobile app.

To check passbook on EPFO portal, you can follow the below steps;

Visit the official EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) website: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

On the homepage, click on the “For Employees" option under the “Our Services" section.

Click on the “Member Passbook" option from the drop-down menu.

You will be redirected to the Member Passbook login page. Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha code to login.

Once you have logged in, you will be able to view your EPF passbook which will contain details of your contributions, interest earned, and withdrawals.

You can also download and print your passbook for future reference.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here