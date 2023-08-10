EPFO To Soon Credit Interests For FY 2022-23 To Employees' Bank Accounts

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated the process of depositing money to the subscriber’s account with full interest for the financial year 2022-23. Provident Fund (PF) will soon be credited to the account with the calculated annual interest. EPFO assured the users that there will be no loss of interest in the sum of money which will be deposited in their bank accounts shortly. On July 24, the government accepted the recommendation of the Central Board Of Trustees (CBT) of EPFO to increase the rate of interest on the PF to 8.15 per cent.

One of the users of the PF scheme inquired about the money and asked on Twitter, “When we will get the interest added to our passbook." To this, EPFO tweeted, “The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience." Check out the tweets here:

When we will get the interest added to our passbook for FY 2022-23.— SUDHI ಸುಧಿ (@Sudhi_08) August 4, 2023

The process is in pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience— EPFO (@socialepfo) August 4, 2023

Although the interest is calculated on a monthly basis in the EPF account, the total interest is credited at the end of the financial year. This year, the users of this scheme haven’t received the due amount till now which has led to such inquiry.

You can check your EPFO balance in several ways.

On EPFO Website

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO- epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the landing page, click on ‘Services’ and then select the Employers option

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new page, in which you have to click on the Members Passbook option

Step 4: A new login page will appear. Enter your Universal Account Number ( UAN) and password

Step 5: Now you can check the details which you wish to know.

With this, you will know your account details such as the money deposited by you and your employer each month. The interest accumulated and the total money that will be credited at the end of the financial year.

You can also check your EPFO balance through the SMS service. Users need to type EPF UAN ENG and send it to 7738299899 through their registered mobile number. You can choose the language as per your comfort. To know the details in Hindi, you have to replace ENG with HIN while following the same format.

Users can also check their account details by giving a missed call at number 011-22901406. After this, a message containing the status of money in your EPF account will be delivered to your registered mobile number. You also download the UMANG app to know the details of your Employee Provident Fund Account.