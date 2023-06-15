Ex-BYJU'S Employee Walks 3 Km To Deliver Food, Customer Helps Him Get A Job

While you sit in a fully air-conditioned room and order your food, it is the delivery executive’s job to get your food in time beating the summer heat, cutting through heavy traffic or even travelling through flooded roads if it’s raining. We have often come across various stories of how much delivery executives go through to deliver our food on time.

When the order gets delayed, they often receive rude and unfriendly behaviour from the customers. However, a lady named Priyanshi Chandel is being appreciated for her helpful gesture towards a food delivery guy to get a better job.

Priyanshi shared the story on her LinkedIn profile along with the executive’s photo and his degree. In the long post, she shared that she ordered ice cream from Swiggy and the delivery partner “took forever" to reach her location. But after 30 to 40 minutes her doorbell rang and she opened the door to see a young man panting for air as he sat at the staircase in front of her flat.

The delivery executive, Sahil Singh, shared that he did not have any transport to travel and had walked three kilometres to her order.

“I am absolutely out of money and it’s because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my Yulu and has put me in Rs 235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord. You might think I am just bluffing, but I am a fully educated Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU’S before I went home to Jammu during covid," she wrote in the post.

Sahil also told her that the order will pay him Rs 20-25 and he has to take another delivery before 12 or they will send him for delivery somewhere far and he has no bike.

The delivery guy further revealed that he hasn’t had anything for a week and is surviving on water and tea. He also said that he isn’t asking for anything but if she can find him a job. Pre-Covid, Sahil used to earn Rs 25,000 a month. The 30-year-old also said that his parents are getting old and he can’t keep asking for money from them.

Take a look at the story here:

Priyanshi shared that at that moment all she could offer him was a glass of water and Rs 500. The user also asked her network if there is any opening for an office boy, admin work, customer support etc. She also shared an update that Sahil got a job after the story went viral on the social media platform.