Expert Guides Investors To Go For Aggressive Hybrid Funds For High Returns

D Muthukrishnan, a prominent mutual fund (MF) distributor based in Chennai, has become one of the biggest individual distributors in South India. In a recent interview with Moneycontrol, Muthukrishnan shared valuable insights for those seeking to earn a 20% return on their yearly investments in mutual funds.

“In India, we have enough opportunities to invest," said Muthukrishnan, emphasizing the vast potential for investment growth in the country. He revealed that he primarily invests his clients’ money in flexi-cap funds and aggressive-hybrid funds, which have proven to be rewarding options.

Aggressive hybrid funds are a particular type of mutual fund that primarily invests in stocks while setting aside a limited portion for debt instruments. These funds have a maximum equity investment limit of 75% and offer lower risks in comparison to pure equity funds due to their diversification.

Muthukrishnan’s tip for aspiring investors is to select two good aggressive hybrid funds and distribute their money equally between the two. By doing so, automatic asset allocation takes place, and investors can benefit from the advantage of not having to pay any capital gains tax for the automatic re-allocations that occur in these funds. This method ensures a tax-efficient investment strategy.

While aggressive hybrid funds may offer returns that are approximately 2% points below equity fund returns, Muthukrishnan emphasizes that they are still very favourable. These funds strike a balance between equity and debt instruments, which results in slightly lower returns than pure equity funds but also entails lower risks.

Costs

Investing in aggressive hybrid mutual funds requires careful consideration of several factors. One crucial aspect is the cost involved, as there is an annual fee for fund management services. To maximize profits, investors should opt for funds with low expense ratios and consider direct plans for potentially higher returns.

Financial Goals

Investors should align their financial goals with their investment choices. Aggressive hybrid funds can be advantageous for medium-term goals such as purchasing a vehicle or funding holidays. However, investors must be prepared for situations where the markets remain stagnant, as these funds do expose them to equity and may require a longer investment horizon.

Risks

Although aggressive hybrid funds are considered less risky than pure equity funds, they still carry a certain level of risk due to their equity component. During market corrections, the investment value of these funds may experience a decline compared to pure equity funds.

Returns

It’s essential to be mindful of the difference in returns between aggressive hybrid funds and equity funds, particularly during rising markets. The allocation to debt instruments in aggressive hybrid funds may cause them to perform slightly lower than equity funds, but the variance in returns is generally insignificant.