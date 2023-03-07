F-1 Visa For Students: US to Fast-Track Processing of Work Permits; How to File F-1 Online

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 13:48 IST

F-1 Visa for Students: These new measures will help F-1 students obtain employment authorisation more quickly.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced premium processing of employment authorisation applications for certain categories on international students. The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian students on F-1 visas seeking temporary work directly related to their major area of study. It includes expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade.

“The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students," said USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou.

The new online-filing procedures for Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, is now available to F-1 students who are seeking employment authorisation in the above categories, PTI reported.

These new measures will help F-1 students obtain employment authorisation more quickly.

In FY22, the USCIS accepted more than 1.8 million online applications, petitions and requests — a 53 percent increase from the 1.2 million online filings in FY21.

Premium Processing

The expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students will be done in phases. To avail the benefit, students will have to adhere to the below-listed dates:

Form I-907 requests (online and offline) will be accepted from March 6 for students who already have a pending Form I-765 under these categories: Pre-Completion OPT (c)(3)(A); Post-Completion OPT (c)(3)(B); and 24-month extension of OPT (c)(3)(C) for STEM students.

Form I-907 requests (online and offline) will be accepted from April 3 for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765.

USCIS will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 before March 6, and premium processing requests for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 received before April 3.

How to File for F-1 Online

Applicants must create a free USCIS account to submit forms, pay fees and track status. It also provides a secure inbox to communicate and respond to requests for evidence online.

Applicants, who have already filed paper Form I-765 and wish to request premium processing for Form I-907 can refer to the USCIS account access notice for details to link their paper-filed cases to their online accounts. You must complete the link to file online.

