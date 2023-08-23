Festive Season Hiring: Explore Hot Job Roles & Top Recruitment Cities In India

Festive Season Hiring: Quess Corp, the business services provider, said in a report that a 23% increase in staffing requirements in anticipation of the festive period has been noted between April-August 2023 in comparison to the same period last year. As many as 32,000 jobs were posted in this period considering that BFSI, M&I, Retail, and Telecom sectors improved their hiring efforts in line with the surge in demand for the festive season in India.

Top roles in demand

According to the data shared by Quess, job roles such as production trainee, branch relationship executive, collection officer, business development executive, broadband sales executive, sales executive, warehouse associate, and customer relationship officer have seen an increase in demand this season.

Manufacturing reflects a phenomenal 245% spike in demand for hires

The manufacturing industry, which contributes immensely to the country’s economic growth, has seen the proliferation of new-age tech enabling more efficiency for the space. As technology evolves further, the demand for specialised professionals grows in the field as well.

According to Quess, the Manufacturing & Industrial segment has noted a 245% growth in demand for professionals over the period April-Aug 2023 (as compared to April-Aug 2022).

The automobile manufacturing sector is witnessing an uptick in recruitment, especially in the context of EV manufacturing to meet the consumer demand expected due to the Diwali festivities. Moreover, with the consistent adoption of apprentice manpower hiring in India, the demand for NAPS & NATS workers in the segment continues to soar.

The BFSI industry noted a 27% increase in demand for manpower ahead of the festivities, followed by Telecom (+14%). Telecom has undergone massive digitisation efforts with the launch of 5G which has led to considerable job creation in the industry. Companies are focused on launching future-ready fibre solutions and products to fulfil the demands of the growing telecom industry.

The idea of gig workers is also gaining traction within the retail industry, which noted a 9% rise in demand for staff, marking a shift from its previous dominance inside the e-commerce arena. The demand upsurge in Retail is mainly significant at some point of top hours at retail shops, creating a widespread demand for gig workers who play a pivotal position in handling purchaser footfall and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Festive Season Hiring

It is expected that hiring patterns will further improve as the festive season, which includes Diwali celebrations, approaches. Particularly, hiring in the e-commerce and auto sectors is expected to increase with regards to consumer demand at this time. The e-commerce and logistics industry is projected to have a sizable workforce of up to 3 lakh people, making it one of the leading employers. This broad figure includes roles from warehouse and delivery operations, with a focus on both the Gig and staffing models and a particular emphasis on gig-based positions for delivery services.

Lohit Bhatia, president- workforce management, Quess Corp, said, “As India Inc. prepares for the festive season, it is encouraging to see a positive trajectory of demand for hiring today. Despite inflation and profitability pressures, segments such as Manufacturing, BFSI, and Retail have reflected remarkable growth. As many as 32,000 jobs were posted in this period, and we expect this trend to magnify each month by at least 5,000 as we inch closer to peak festivities, especially across industries impacted by direct consumers such as e-commerce, logistics and automobiles.”

Metro cities see maximum demand for flexi staff this year

As per Quess data, metro cities have seen maximum demand for new and emerging roles charting a similar trend to a year-ago level. Locations such as Noida, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad noted high demand for manpower ahead of the festive peak. However, cities like Jamshedpur, Coimbatore, Ranchi and Vijayawada also have decent positions for the workforce.