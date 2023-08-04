Filed Your ITR And Waiting For Income Tax Refund? Here's What To Do

The deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022–23 was July 31. This assessment year, around 6.77 crore ITRs were filed until midnight on July 31. According to the website of the Income Tax Department, out of these ITRs, 3.44 crore have been processed, meaning those eligible for a refund have had their refund processed.

Due to the advancement of technology and the process being done online, the average processing time for refunds has become fast. Usually, the tax refund comes within 7 to 120 days of filing the ITR. However, many times there is a delay in getting the income tax refund. Today, let’s take a look at how to deal with an income tax refund delay.

There are mainly 5 reasons for the delay in refunds:

1. Incorrect bank account details

2. Requirement of additional documents

3. Furnishing incorrect information for a refund

4. Mismatch in TDS/TCS

5. Under-processed refund.

What to do if the refund is not received?

If it has been a long time since you filed your ITR and your tax refund has not come into your bank account, first of all, check your email. It is possible that the Income Tax Department has sent you an email to get any additional information related to your ITR. If the mail has come, provide a proper reply to it. If the ITR status shows that the refund has expired, you can request a refund reissue. On the other hand, if ‘Returned’ is showing in the status, then you can apply for a refund re-issue to the e-filing portal or Assessing Officer.

How to complain

Income tax experts say that the status should be checked if the refund is not received within 30 days of filing the income tax returns. If no reason has been mentioned on the e-filing portal for the non-receipt of a refund, then taxpayers can complain about the non-receipt of a refund at incometax.gov.in. Apart from this, one can also complain about this at the toll-free number 1800-103-4455 of the Income Tax Department. This number can be called every working day from 8 am to 8 pm. Also, if you want, you can complain about it on the e-filing portal as well.

How to check refund status

Tax refund status can be viewed through the e-filing website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or the e-governance website of the National Securities Depository Limited, tin.nsdl.com. To view the refund status through the e-filing website, open www.incometax.gov.in and log in by entering your user ID (PAN) and Password. After that, click on the e-file option. Here, select Income Tax Return and then click on View Filed Return. Now you have to select the View Details option, which will show the status of the newly filed ITR.