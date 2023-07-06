Good News For Finance Professionals; Indian Employers Plan To Hire, Finds ACCA Survey

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a global professional body for accountants, recently revealed strong demand for the recruitment of finance or accounting professionals among Indian employers. A total of 96% of Indian companies surveyed by ACCA have stated their plan to hire finance or accounting staff in 2024.

ACCA said that the interest to hire professional accountants is well above the global average of 83%, demonstrating the substantial growth potential of India’s job market, particularly in the finance domain.

This survey was conducted by ACCA among Indian employers hailing from a wide range of sectors, of whom 63% are finance professionals, 20% are Human Resources (HR) professionals and 14% work in Learning and Development (L&D).

The survey also revealed that a substantial 80% of Indian employers reported difficulties in recruiting skilled financial professionals.

About 80% of the employers also said that they plan to further train and upskill their existing employees working in finance, to keep up with the evolving field.

As the demand for global professional qualifications in accountancy and finance continues to grow in India, ACCA remains at the forefront, providing a platform for aspiring students and professional accountants to pursue a globally recognised qualification.

Md. Sajid Khan, director, ACCA India, said, “For both aspiring accountants and those thinking about making a career in finance, there are countless opportunities to contribute to the growth of the Indian economy by embracing professional training and utilising the potential the ACCA Qualification can give you.”

Lucia Real-Martin, executive director of relationships, ACCA, said, “We are keen to open up finance education to all those who have not had access to professional life, by reasons of geography, or lack of access to advanced education. Digital learning, remote learning and flexible learning are all important factors in opening up opportunities to more people.”